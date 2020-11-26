CT once again joining ‘Click It Or Ticket’ seat belt campaign

Conn. (WTNH) — Remember to buckle up if you’re hitting the road this holiday.

Connecticut is once again joining the ‘Click It Or Ticket’ national seat belt campaign aimed at enforcing seat belt use during busy travel days around Thanksgiving.

CT law requires all drivers, passengers in the front seat, and all children under 16-years-old to wear seat belts.

This year’s campaign runs Thanksgiving through next Thursday, Dec. 3.