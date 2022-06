NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Over 200 tourism attractions around the state of Connecticut are participating in Connecticut Open House Day 2022, providing discounts and special offers to encourage people to explore the state.

Families can pick from an array of experiences like boat and trolley rides, farm animal encounters, and behind-the-scenes tours. There are also beer and wine tastings open to adults.

The entire list can be found at ctvisit.com/CTOpenHouseDay.