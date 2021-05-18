CT passes 2-million first doses of COVID vaccine; 12% of 12-15-year-olds got shot in first 4 days of eligibility

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut eclipsed the 2-million mark for ‘first doses’ of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. In the first four days that kids ages 12 to 15 in our state were eligible to get vaccinated, 12% of that population got their first shot.

“That’s by far the highest group, even higher than the 65 to 74-year-olds, so that tells you, I think, that you’re going to see that age group get vaccinated pretty quickly,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “These are kids, they just want to get out there and play with their soccer team and not have to worry about quarantines, not have to worry about a mask, so I don’t blame them.”

The numbers haven’t been as strong for the 18 to 24 age group. Governor Lamont is urging all young adults to get vaccinated.