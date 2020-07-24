CT Planned Parenthood locations shut down due to financial challenges caused by pandemic

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Planned Parenthood health centers in Old Saybrook and Danielson closed in March because of the pandemic and News 8 has learned they will not reopen.

“Unfortunately as an organization, we’ve been carved out of nearly all of the federal relief programs at this time which has put us in a just really challenging financial position forcing us to make this decision,” said Amanda Skinner, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

Last year Planned Parenthood’s Old Saybrook location served more than four thousand patients and Danielson served 3,900.

“The patients that we serve are often people who struggle to access care in the broader healthcare delivery system,” said Skinner. “People of low incomes, people who are uninsured.”

Skinner says the 78,000 they serve throughout the southern New England region annually receive sexual and reproductive healthcare regardless of their ability to pay.

“The most important thing that I want the people in Old Saybrook and Danielson to hear from us right now is that we are still there for them,” said Skinner.

More recently that has been through telehealth and virtual visits.

Clients will still be able to see familiar faces through the telehealth visits and also because those working at the two affected locations were not laid off. They were relocated.

“Willimantic, Norwich, New London, and New Haven health centers are all open and available to those patients,” said Skinner.

Those locations are all within 30 minutes of at least one of the now-shuttered Planned Parenthood health centers.