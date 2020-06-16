CT Police Accountability Task Force recommends new rules for police across the state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One day after Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order banning chokeholds and restricting the use of force among Connecticut State Police troopers, the Connecticut Police Accountability Task Force met to vote on recommendations to the legislature on changes to municipal departments.

The task force has a list of nearly 20 recommendations they will now divide into subcommittees for discussion, eventually sending the list on to the desk of state legislators.

The task force is composed of police chiefs, community leaders, prosecutors and pastors.

It is meeting now on an accelerated schedule in light of unrest following the death of George Floyd. Tuesday, the panel voted to flesh out 15 new rules for police in cities and towns.

Change the culture of policing from a warrior to guardian mentality. Publicly address the role of policing in past injustices. Make all departmental policies and procedures available online. Task force should conduct regional listening sessions couples with community surveys by the end of the summer. Examine police officers’ interactions with individuals with a mental, intellectual or physical disability. Ensure each officer commits to 500 hours of community engagement activities within Connecticut’s major urban centers prior to receiving initial officer certification. Duty to intervene. Develop an independent external investigating authority (outside the State’s Attorney’s offices). Prohibit chokeholds and neck restraints. Reform Internal Affairs. Reform citizen complaint process. Require officers to identify themselves by full name, rank and command, and provide that information in writing to individuals they have stopped. State the reason for the stop and any search. Law enforcement agencies should report and make available to the public census data regarding the composition of their departments including race, gender, and age. Identify state labor issues that prevent police administrators from easily removing unfit officers. Amend Alvin Penn Law to include racial/ethnic/gender/religious data collection of pedestrian stops (trespassing, loitering, disorderly conduct), breach of peace, and interfering with police officer. Evaluate the effectiveness of other less than lethal force tools. Mandate body-worn cameras in all departments. End broken-windows policing.

“This is a starting point,” said Task Force Chair Daryl McGraw. “We don’t have everything all figured out yet.”

The final report is expected to gather community input by the end of the summer.