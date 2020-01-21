CT police departments kicking off Annual Diaper Drive

(WTNH) — Police departments along the shoreline are kicking of their Annual Diaper Drive on Tuesday.

It’s all to benefit Bare Necessities, a local non-profit that provides diapers and wipes to those in need. The kick-off announcement begins at the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The drop-off donations officially runs from Feb. 1 – Feb. 15.

Starting next week, you can drop off diapers and wipes in the lobbies of the Guilford, Clinton, Madison, Branford, North Branford police departments as well as Troop F’s barracks in Westbrook. Donations will be accepted 24 hours, 7 days a week.

More information can be seen on the Bare Necessities official website.