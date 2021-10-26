CT police departments remind residents of safety tips ahead of Halloween

Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across the state are sending out safety reminders for Halloween.

They say before you bring your trick-or-treaters out, remember to bring flashlights and glowsticks, put reflective gear on costumes and stay on sidewalks.

It might be a big holiday for you, but it isn’t for everyone.

“Those who have older kids or are not actively involved anymore might kind of forget that. So they get comfortable walking in the road and feel comfortable and there are drivers that are not aware or worse, distracted,” said West Hartford Police Captain Eric Rocheleau.

West Hartford Police will be handing out free armbands and glowsticks to make sure everyone stays safe.

A few more reminders: Walk against the traffic, check your kids’ candy, and make sure masks don’t block visibility so little ones won’t have any trouble looking both ways before crossing the street.