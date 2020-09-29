CT politicians to tackle hemp growing laws in the state during special legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Tuesday, Connecticut politicians will be tackling hemp growing laws in the state along with a list of other agenda items during their special session.

So far, farmers had two full seasons of being able to grow hemp in our state and they’ve had to jump through hoops. Problems with processing made it slow to get going. And if the legislature doesn’t take action to extend the pilot program past Oct. 31, farmers would have to start all over again.

We checked in with the president of the Connecticut Farm Bureau who says not only does he want to see the program extended and is hopeful it will be, he’s hoping new federal laws down the pipeline will help local growers.

“We’re going to be working as best we can together to try and see to it that whatever program, however we comply with the federal regulations, is as favorable to Connecticut farmers as it can be,” President Don Tuller told News 8.

Part of the reason why growing hemp can be tricky is that it is hard to regulate. It’s the cannabis plant with very low levels of THC and it’s used to make CBD products. If the cannabis plant has high levels of THC, then it’s marijuana.

At this time last year, there were about 100 licensed growers of hemp in the state.