CT preps for possible floods, power outage from incoming severe weather

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Many communities in the state will be in preparation mode for the impending heavy rain and strong winds Thursday morning. The impactful weather can possibly cause flooding and even some power outages.

The forecast is not looking good as we head through Thursday and into Friday. Areas like Bayshore Drive in Milford are prone to flooding- streets being covered with water, especially during the high tide.

If you live along the shoreline and in low lying areas, you may be dealing with scenes like this. It’s also a good time to remind people to move your car to higher ground so it doesn’t get stuck in fast moving water.

As for how some communities are preparing, New London’s Bank Street is making sure the water level in their underground pipes are low since it’s known to rise along with the tide.

“You could pop the manholes and see what the tide levels were and they were essentially matching the tide out in the cover. So now we’re eliminating that factor,” Joe Lanzafame, Public Utilities Director.

Many marinas are getting boats out of the water and onto land.

Keep in mind with all this wind in the forecast, all those leaves are going to be coming off the trees, making for wet and slippery conditions on the roads.

