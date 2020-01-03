Closings
CT ranked 4th state with the highest move out rate in 2019, study finds

Connecticut
CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — According to a new study, more people moved out of Connecticut than in during 2019. The total outbound was 63%.

The finding comes from a national movers study done by United Van Lines.

The organization looked at people who moved into and out of every state in 2019.

It ranked Connecticut fourth with the highest moving out rate.

Those moving out of the state were mostly 55 and older (64.21%).

The main reason for relocating was a job (34.83%), while the second and third were retirement (34.83%) and family (23.88%).

The company found that New Jersey, Illinois, and New York also had high moving out rates, while more people moved to Idaho, Oregon, and Arizona.

