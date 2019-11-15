CT Recycles Day: Tips to reduce, reuse, recycle

Connecticut (WTNH) — It’s Connecticut Recycles Day, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has some ideas on how to get involved.

The purpose of the day is to encourage participation in local recycling programs and raise awareness about composting, reuse, waste reduction, buying products made from recycled materials and the positive impacts of recycling.

There are many ways for schools, businesses and individuals to get involved today and everyday.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Technotrash Collection: Schools, workplaces, and civic groups can set up events to collect VHS tapes, CDs, DVDs, audio cassettes, computers, empty ink jets and toner cartridges, cell phones, CDRW, jewel cases, pagers and PDAs. Greendisk can then recycle all the tech items.

No Waste Meals: To eliminate excess garbage and food waste at school, students should take only as much food as they can eat in one sitting, use reusable lunch bags and utensils and choose foods without excess packaging, like fruit. Any food waste that is acquired can be used to start a compost pile at the school. Students and teachers can find out more info about reducing waste at school on DEEP’s website.

Buy in bulk: Some foods such as snacks, dried fruit, condiments, sauces, etc. can be bought in bulk to reduce excess packaging. If it comes in a bucket, the bucket can find a second life as a planter. Some stores also provide large bins of grains, beans and nuts where customers can fill up their own containers and purchase by weight.

Floppies for Kiddies Organization: If a school, business or home has some old floppy disks lying around, they can be donated to Floppies for Kiddies. They recycle and reformat the disks and send them out across the country to schools, rehab centers and senior centers in need with older computers. Disks can be mailed to: Floppies for Kiddies, 20349 Hwy. 36, Covington, LA 70433.

Foster new beginnings: Old luggage can be donated as a gift to help foster kids move into new homes without using paper or plastic bags to carry their belongings. The Department of Children and Families accepts luggage in good condition. More information can be found on DCF’s website.

Hold a book swap or sale: Reading programs at schools can encourage children to bring in books and receive a ticket for the donation. The ticket can then be used to “shop” for books that are new to them. For businesses, people can donate books that can be sold in a tag sale and the money earned can be donated to a charity.

Collect reusable items for charity: Coats, mittens and hats can be very useful to local social service agencies, and local animal shelters may be in need of old sheets, towels and blankets. Make sure to contact the local charities before starting a collection to ensure they have room for the items.

Collect deposit cans and bottles: Collect deposit cans and use the money for a special school project or donate it to a worthy cause.

The Gift of Sight: Old eyeglasses can be donated to the Gift of Sight Program run by the Lions Club in conjunction with Lens Crafters. Old glasses can be dropped off at any Lens Crafters store, or you can call your local Lions Club or 800-74-SIGHT.

Donate your old computer: Used computers can be donated to The National Cristina Foundation in Greenwich. Just provide them with information about your computer and where you are, and they’ll pair the computer up with a local charity or school in need in your community.

Composting

Start composting at your school or business: Lunchtime food scraps are the perfect start to a compost pile. DEEP has videos and a manual to use in workshops or to help any businesses and schools start their own compost program.

Conserving Water

Start using a rain barrel: Water that drains off a building during rainstorms is a good source of usable water. A rain barrel can be placed beneath a rain gutter spout to collect rain water that can be used for watering plants or to wash pets. Leftover water from draining pasta can also be used to wash dishes and water houseplants.

Reduce Global Warming

Plant some plants: If possible, plant a couple additional trees around your home, school or business wherever there is room to help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide by 20 pounds per year.

Walk, bike, bus or hike: Whenever possible, leave your car at home for a day, ride a bike to work or the store, and walk and carpool anywhere you have to go. Leaving your car off for two days a week can save 1,590 lbs of carbon dioxide per year.

Consider the environment before you buy appliances or a car: Energy Star products can have a major impact on your carbon footprint. Replacing your refrigerator with a high efficiency model can reduce 320 lbs of carbon dioxide every year. Carbon emissions can be reduced by 5,600 lbs a year by buying a fuel-efficient car.

Anti-Idling Campaign: Whether your car is new or old, don’t let it idle. While waiting in line at the drive through or waiting to pick up a friend or family member, turn off the car to stop wasting gas and emitting harmful toxins.