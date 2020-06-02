CT residents can now use SNAP benefits to order groceries online

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Food Stamps recipients in Connecticut are now allowed to use them to order groceries online.

“We are a nation of abundance with regard to food,” U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro told News 8. “The issue is how are we distributing it, how efficient we are in doing that and how we can make it accessible so that people can put food on their table.”

Those who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can shop for food online from retailers including ShopRite, Amazon and Walmart.

DeLauro has worked tirelessly with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to clear the way for Connecticut families with SNAP benefits to order groceries online. She said the number of SNAP beneficiaries has significantly increased.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, food stamp applications in Connecticut have quadrupled,” said DeLauro.

Families are able to use their SNAP benefits on their EBT cards to buy food online for delivery or curbside pickup.

“There are some people who do not have the transportation,” DeLauro added. “It makes good sense for them to be able to access food in this way.”

More information about the SNAP change and participating locations can we found online.