CT residents to receive first-round of Back to Work CT signing bonus payments this week

HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that over 1,500 eligible applicants who applied for the Back to Work CT program will be receiving their first paychecks this week.

When Governor Lamont announced this program in May, he said it was designed to provide an additional bonus payment to long-term unemployed workers who live in Connecticut, are transitioning back to the workforce, and have obtained new jobs.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months in the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now transitioning back into the workforce and starting to rebuild,” Gov. Lamont said. “This one-time bonus payment will help some of those workers pay for the critical things they need to get back to work, including childcare. This is the latest tool in our toolbox to maximize our state’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said Governor Lamont has made investments into the people in Connecticut by focusing on health, safety, and economic recovery. Boughton also commends his department and the Connecticut Department of Labor for supporting the program. “The DRS is proud to contribute to this effort that directs additional support to those helping to sustain Connecticut’s comeback.”

The Connecticut Department of Labor Interim Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo touched on how women were hit during the pandemic and how this program will help them.

“Women were hit particularly hard by the pandemic recession in terms of lost jobs and lost income. At the same time, women remain primary caretakers for their families, making it difficult for them to re-enter the workforce early due to childcare and other responsibilities, which leads to additional lost income,” Bartolomeo said. “The governor’s Back to Work CT incentive is a great added bonus for people who really need that financial help during the back-to-work transition. Thank you to Governor Lamont, Commissioner Boughton, and the DRS team for their partnership on such an important program.”

All information on how to be eligible for a Back to Work CT incentive payment, complete the application and claim a $1,000 payment can be found on the Department of Revenue Service’s website.