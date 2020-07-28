CT residents upset after Eversource, UI bills skyrocket

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Residents across Connecticut are complaining about abnormally high electric bills from Eversource Energy and United Illuminating (UI).

“Please find out why my delivery fee on my Evesource bill is double my usage,” one viewer asked anNews 8. “How can anyone survive when I am paying $400 plus in [an] electric bill?”

Officials said as of July 1, customers will be seeing a rate increase on the delivery side of the bill because of a state energy policy passed in 2017.

It required both Connecticut utilities — Eversource and UI — to buy power from the Dominion Millstone Power Station at higher costs for the next 10 years in order to keep it running.

According to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, the following rates will be in effect beginning on July 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020:

Eversource residential standard service rate: 7.38 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh)

Eversource business standard service rate: 7.42 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh)

United Illuminating residential Rate R standard service rate: 8.67 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh)

United Illuminating residential Rate RT Time-of-Use Peak rate: 11.23 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh)

United Illuminating residential Rate RT Time-of-Use Off-Peak rate: 7.73 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh)

Eversource said it’s offering special, flexible payment plans to anyone having difficult paying their energy bill because of the pandemic.

More information can be found online.

UI customers can find online help as well.

Approximately 75% of Connecticut’s residential customers receive “Standard Service” generation from Eversource and UI.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano released the following statement: