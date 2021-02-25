‘CT residents, you’ve got money’: About $915 million in unclaimed funds in the state and some of it could be yours

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Treasurer’s office is entrusted to hold on to unclaimed property. One-third of the state – 1.6 million people – have money that is just sitting there. How do you claim your money?

This unclaimed money is known as ‘The Big List’ and a new website is making it easier to you to cash in.

State Treasurer Shawn Wooden (D) said, “Connecticut residents you’ve got money come get it.”

State Treasurer Wooden says $915 million in unclaimed property is sitting in the state’s general fund. If after three years – a business or a bank which holds assets – can’t find the owner, the money is turned over to the treasurer.

This year, what’s known as The Big List is live online with a brand new website.

“It makes it easier for them to claim their money; it’s their money,” Wooden said.

Here’s how it works:

You log onto CTBigList.com

Put in your name or business and click search.

We typed in ‘WTNHtv’. The results show one hit. The holder – a tech company reported in 2015. It was in possession of unclaimed property worth more than $100.

“Maybe enough for coffee for the morning crew,” Wooden joked.

Advance the screen, fill out the boxes, upload documents, verify you are who you are, and get the claim number.

Asst. Treasurer of Unclaimed Property Division Maria Greenslade told News 8, “You would want to write down claim number then look for the claim number in an email and check the status of claime in a few weeks.”

State Treasurer Wooden explained, “The minute a rightful owner is IDed and comes forward, BOOM we process it.”

Wooden says 85% of claims are less than $1,000.

They did pay out $32 million to someone. That was highly unusual – a divorce settlement – the wife left a stock certificate in a desk drawer.

Even the state treasurer made the list.

Wooden, “Someone looked up my name and there it was; I had money!”

The process takes about three months. They expect a lot of hits on the site so ask that everyone be patient. The check will come in the mail.