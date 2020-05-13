CT Restaurant Association, 130+ businesses ask Lamont to allow some indoor dining starting June 3

FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, chairs hang stacked on empty tables at a closed restaurant in New York. Small business owners across the country waited again Wednesday, April 8, to receive loan money under the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief program. Despite a few reports that some companies had received their loans, the vast majority of the hundreds of thousands of owners who began applying for the loans on Friday were still in limbo. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Restaurant Association, (CRA), along with over 130 small businesses in Connecticut, have jointly submitted a letter to Governor Lamont asking him and his Reopen Advisory Committee to consider allowing restaurants to offer indoor dining starting June 3.

The CRA says the businesses are asking for permission to open indoor restaurant seating at 50 percent of normal capacity.

“We believe that limited, safe indoor dining is possible,” said the business owners. “As malls, hair salons and others are allowed to gradually begin indoor service, as they should be, it makes sense restaurants would also be allowed some limited indoor service.”

Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, said, “Governor Lamont is working hard to lead our state through this crisis, and he’s kept an open door to our industry. We hope the proposed compromises we’ve put forward will be acceptable to him and his team, and that Connecticut’s local restaurant industry and the 160,000 people it employs will be protected and helped during this incredibly difficult period.”

The extra steps Connecticut restaurants say they will take include:

Limited overall restaurant capacity (50 percent to start) to allow for expanded distance between tables

Absolutely no physical contact with staff

No standing room or bar seating

Added use of gloves and masks

More intensive cleaning between customer interactions

Implementing new technology for menus and payment to allow for less indirect contact

Eliminating shared-use tabletop accompaniments (menus, condiments, etc.)

Encouraging older adults and those with preexisting conditions not to dine indoors, and continuing to offer robust takeout and curbside options for all patrons

In phase one of reopening Connecticut, restaurants will be allowed to open their outdoor eating areas for customers starting May 20.

To read the full letter from the 130+ local restaurants and businesses to Governor Lamont and his Reopen Advisory Committee, click here.

