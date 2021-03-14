CT restaurants gearing up for 100% capacity allowed starting March 19; some COVID restrictions to remain in place

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Indoor dining capacity for restaurants in Connecticut has the green light to expand back to 100 percent capacity starting March 19th. But there are some COVID-19 restrictions that will remain in place.

Restaurants in New Haven we spoke with Sunday say while they were initially excited about the prospect of moving to a sense of normal with capacity limits soon a thing of the past, some say it won’t help much when it comes to staying afloat.

Governor Ned Lamont’s ease on restaurant capacity restrictions comes a year to the date when restaurants were first ordered to shut down at the top of the pandemic.

The new order allows restaurants to seat eight people to a table with a required closing time of 11 p.m. Face coverings, frequent cleaning, and social distancing are still required, which means restaurants won’t be able to use all of their tables and chairs.

George Koutramanis, the owner of Yorkside Pizza told News 8, “It’s gonna go to 100 percent capacity but with social distancing, most restaurants are gonna probably be between 50 and 70 percent because you still have to have some feet in between them…We’ll probably end up picking up another 10-15 people and every little bit helps.”

The order goes into effect Friday, March 19.

