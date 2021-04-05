CT schools districts weighing options for proms, graduations this year

(WTNH) — Teenagers in the state are hoping proms and graduations will look more normal this year. News 8 checked in with a few school districts to see how they are coming to their decisions about these rights of passage.

Proms and graduations are right around the corner. Some teens are even petitioning to have a normal prom. But it’s up to the districts on what they want to do.

So far, the Waterbury school district spokesperson says they have a date in mind, have not made a decision, but the conversation is certainly happening. We got a similar response from New Haven who says they’re hoping to make a decision by the end of this week.

With a late May or early June date in mind. The governor says outdoor graduations will be possible and indoor ones may be possible with masks. When it comes to proms, they will get guidance next week.

“If you’re going to school, you’ve got your cohort of friends I’d like to think we can have a nice prom this spring, but let us watch the numbers just a little bit more carefully and get back to you within the week,” Governor Ned Lamont.

A petition with 600 signatures to have a prom at Sheehan High School in Wallingford was created and it argues there are less than 200 in the senior class, so they ask, “Why not have an outdoor prom in June or late May?”

It states planning needs to start now if they want to have an event.