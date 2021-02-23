CT seeing uptick in new residents since pandemic began, families working from home, kids remote learning

Conn. (WTNH) — For years we’ve been hearing about people moving out of Connecticut. Now they’re moving in, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last March, Connecticut has seen an uptick in new residents. According to the Post Office, the state has gained more than 16,000 people in 2020. Compare that to 2019 when we lost more than 7,500.

Experts say, one reason is the pandemic. With couples working remotely and kids in school from home, an apartment in Manhattan, for example, can suddenly feel very crowded.

“People are rediscovering the Connecticut lifestyle a little bit,” said realtor Joanne Brean.

The moving trucks have been busy. After years of losing population, Connecticut is gaining as people do the ‘COVID Shuffle’ from crowded COVID hot-spots into the land of steady habits.

“Knowing what it means to have some space, a backyard. If we have to quarantine again, Connecticut is not a bad place to be,” Breen added.

Breen says that’s what customers are saying.

“People need a bigger place. A lot of them living at home for a year, working out of the home with children at home realizing the layout of the home doesn’t work as well as it used to.”

Breen also told News 8 many people are also moving within the state, taking advantage of low mortgage rates to upgrade to bigger homes.

“It’s a great time to sell and a great time to buy. We have all the components of a really strong market.”

We don’t have the town-by-town breakdown yet of where people are moving to in the state, but Governor Ned Lamont said Tuesday that Fairfield County and Metro Hartford seem to be getting a big influx of new Nutmeggers.