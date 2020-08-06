CT sees two Isaias-related deaths, five injuries

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont reported Thursday, two Connecticut residents have died and five were injured in connection to Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday.

The governor said the five injured have severe injuries.

One of the deaths reported was that of a 66-year-old man in Naugatuck who had gotten out of his vehicle to clear branches from the road and was struck by a falling tree at the height of the storm Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Police identify 66-year-old man killed by falling tree in Naugatuck

Newtown Police reported Thursday, Stephen Caciopoli, 33, of Newtown died in a chainsaw accident Tuesday night while helping a friend cut some downed trees from the storm.

He was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.