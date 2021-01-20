CT Senators Blumenthal, Murphy excited for new era of Biden Administration, how it will help CT

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s two senators will have more power in Washington DC now that Joe Biden has been sworn in as president. And they are both excited about the new administration.

With a 50-50 tie in the Senate that could now be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, both Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Chris Murphy are pretty pumped up going forward.

News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House spoke with both senators Wednesday after the inauguration about President Biden and the new era. The two said executive orders signed in Biden’s first moments as president will have an impact soon on people across CT.

Blumenthal said, “never before has a new president broken so clearly and significantly with a predecessor so early. These executive orders seek to undo the damage done by President Donald Trump.”

Murphy added, “Joe Biden is going to make it his mission to fix a broken COVID response system that isn’t working including a vaccination distribution plan that isn’t working.”

Murphy says President Biden will also improve the way CT receives vaccines.