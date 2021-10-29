CT senators make push for President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan

Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Sen. Chris Murphy made a big push for President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Friday, one week after Biden traveled to Connecticut to promote the plan himself.

Outside the State Capitol, the senators stressed that the package consisting of social services and climate change programs will change people’s lives for the better. They say it would provide more affordable housing, free and universal preschool and more opportunities for jobs and childcare.

Senator Blumenthal specifically cited how the package would help tackle the problem of climate change in the state by creating a civilian conservation corps.

“It will enable countless young people from Hartford and around CT to do civilian conservation work much as was done during the new deal,” Blumenthal said.

“Relief is coming for the people of Connecticut. The build-back better agenda is going to change people’s lives here in Connecticut,” Murphy said.

The senators say they’re still working out some details in the package but they’re hopeful the plan will be adopted by the end of November.