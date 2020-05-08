CT senators, officials to tour nursing homes after numbers release of Coronavirus impact

(WTNH) — On Friday, Democratic State Senators and Representatives of CT will be visiting nursing homes across the state to highlight health disparities amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Officials will be touching base at nursing homes in Connecticut including Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford, West River Healthcare Center in New Haven, and thirteen others.

The news comes just after the state released the latest round of numbers on the impact of COVID-19 on nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

So far, Golden Hill has seventeen COVID-19 confirmed deaths. The new numbers are much worse for several other facilities. Litchfield Woods in Torrington with 126 cases and 30 deaths; Abbott Terrace Health Center in Waterbury with 121 cases and 38 deaths; Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Hartford with 104 cases and 47 deaths; and Bride Brook Health and Rehab Center in Niantic with under 100 cases and seven deaths.

As horrible as all that is, the state wants to emphasize two things: That Coronavirus is not a death sentence in nursing homes. There have been recoveries, and starting next week, the state is going to start publishing those numbers as well.

The other important point is that positive tests and deaths do not mean that any particular facility or its staff are bad, it just shows how bad this virus is. That is something those Democratic state senators and representatives will be stressing as they go around the state visiting nursing homes. They’re going to be doing that in three groups, visiting homes from Danbury to Willimantic, Stamford to Windsor.

The governor’s administration says they want every nursing home resident and staff member in the state tested for Coronavirus. The Mary Wade Home in New Haven says it has become the first nursing home in Connecticut to provide testing to all of its residents and staff.