CT State Police hosting emergency blood drive due to shortage from coronavirus outbreak

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders from around the state are doing what they do best amid the growing positive cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, they are helping the American Red Cross with an emergency blood drive.

Colleges, many businesses, schools like the state police academy here in Meriden. They are all closed because of the coronavirus crisis. But those are also the kinds of places where you hold blood drives.

Across the country, around 3,000 blood drives have had to be canceled. That puts the Red Cross in a very difficult position. The need for blood continues, and the supply is dwindling. So starting at 9 a.m., State Police are hosting a blood drive specifically for first responders.

They’ve invited fire departments, police departments and the National Guard. They decided to use the academy because, like students all over the state, the cadets are not here. They’re engaging in distance learning right now.

Don’t worry about those first responders possibly getting the coronavirus there because the Red Cross has put all kinds of new protocols in place for blood drives, such as everyone having their temperature taken before entering and social-distancing.

While Tuesday’s drive is just for first responders, the Red Cross still needs other volunteers to give blood as well. They are still doing some drives, and they could really use your help. You can go to RedCrossBlood.org to find out more and make an appointment.