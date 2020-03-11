Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

CT State Police investigating fatal car accident in Norwich

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2018-06-28 Connecticut State Police CSP Highway Generic

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident from Tuesday night.

According to police, troopers responded to I-395 near Exit 11 in Norwich on Tuesday for a car accident with injuries. Both lanes on I-395 northbound and southbound were closed for a period of time.

DOT says the accident has been cleared as of early Wednesday morning. No word on the number of victims or their identities.

Police are still investigating.

Check back to WTNH.com and the free News 8 app for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade"

Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ned Lamont calls on city, town leaders to cancel large events over coronavirus fears"

Two people accused of running a drug factory in Voluntown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people accused of running a drug factory in Voluntown"

Pedestrian struck by car on Route 85 in Waterford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian struck by car on Route 85 in Waterford"

2 pedestrians struck, 1 seriously injured in New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 pedestrians struck, 1 seriously injured in New London"

Tractor-trailer carrying pesticides fully engulfed in flames closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tractor-trailer carrying pesticides fully engulfed in flames closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss