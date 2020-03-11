CT State Police investigating fatal car accident in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident from Tuesday night.

According to police, troopers responded to I-395 near Exit 11 in Norwich on Tuesday for a car accident with injuries. Both lanes on I-395 northbound and southbound were closed for a period of time.

DOT says the accident has been cleared as of early Wednesday morning. No word on the number of victims or their identities.

Police are still investigating.

