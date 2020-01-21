CT State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are continuing their investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Waterbury on Monday.

Police tell us an officer was hurt and ad a man was shot and killed after a fight.

We are waiting to learn the names of the people involved and more about what happened. There will not be body camera footage of this incident because they don’t have them at the Waterbury police department.

This was the large police presence Monday on Craigie Avenue after police say around 12:30 p.m. They came out to a home while they were checking out a report of a bullet going through a common wall of two homes.

Police say when they went to speak to the man who lived next door, he was belligerent and came at them. There was a struggle, an officer was hurt and police shot and killed the man.

Officers tell us a gun was found on the scene. Neighbors and police tell us they’ve responded to the home at least ten times in the past.

“He was a registered gun owner did you know that? Yes, I didn’t know that, he had a lot of guns in the house,” neighbor Eileen Neves.

“Very saddened by this incident, sad we have to report it, saddened that the community has to go through this, and we’re feeling sorry for the family of the deceased,” Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury PD.

An officer was taken to the hospital after the struggle, so we’re waiting to learn about how he’s doing.

State police are heading up the investigation. Once again there will not be any body camera footage of the incident.