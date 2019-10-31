Connecticut State Police issue Halloween safety tips

(WTNH) — With Halloween happening today, The Connecticut State Police are sharing reminders to trick-or-treaters across the state.

Carry a flashlight and wear light clothing, put a light on your costume if it is a dark color Utilize the “buddy system” – children should always be accompanied by responsible adults or guardians Only go to houses that are lit, these are houses that are expecting trick-or-treaters Motorists should ditch all distractions when driving

Storm Team 8 gives you the Halloween forecast which shows on-and-off showers and windy conditions throughout the evening. See the full forecast here.

Be sure to learn more about where Connecticut’s sex offenders are by checking this link.

Share your costumes, your pet’s costumes and spooky decorations with us through ReportIt! here.