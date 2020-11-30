CT State Police release holiday enforcement statistics from Thanksgiving weekend

(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police released their enforcement statistics Monday on the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Police say that just after midnight Wednesday, they increased patrols to take to the roads and highways to search for drunk drivers and aggressive drivers.

Troopers say the following statistics are from midnight on Wednesday (11/25) to Sunday (11/29) at 11:59 p.m.:

Speeding violations: 211

Seat belt violations: 106

Other hazardous violations: 775 (these include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 29

Accidents investigated: 376

Accident with injury: 52

Fatalities: 7

According to state police, there was a double fatal crash in Clinton, a double fatal crash in Waterbury, and fatal crashes in Southbury, Pomfret, and Glastonbury.