CT State Police release latest holiday Enforcement Effort numbers

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police are having a busy holiday season so far.

CSP released the latest numbers on their holiday Enforcement Efforts as they increase their patrols through the end of the year.

According to the numbers, it looks like they have been busy over the past couple weeks.

They say they’ve had nearly 700 calls. Of those calls, more than 40 were accidents. They made eight DUI arrests and issued more than 100 tickets ranging from ‘speeding’ to ‘not moving over for emergency vehicles.’

Last year between Dec. 21-26, they issued more than 700 tickets, responded to 550 accidents, and made 55 DUI arrests.