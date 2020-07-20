CT State Police release Peter Manfredonia arrest warrant for Derby homicide, kidnapping

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Monday released the arrest warrant and booking photo for Peter Manfredonia for the crimes he allegedly committed in Derby as part of his six-day, four state crime spree.

The charges include felony murder, kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm, home invasion, robbery in the first degree, and carrying a firearm without a permit.

The murder charge is for the killing of Manfredonia’s former acquaintance, 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele. The kidnapping charge stems from Manfredonia’s alleged abduction of Eisele’s girlfriend before fleeing Connecticut on his way to New Jersey and eventually Pennsylvania and then Maryland where Manfredonia was finally captured.

The arrest warrant goes into great detail about the events in the apartment on Roosevelt Drive, including the scuffle between Manfredonia and Eisele. The woman alleges that Manfredonia told her he shot Eisele twice – once in the head.

The woman also told police that Manfredonia discussed the events of that weekend, including the crimes for which he’s been charged in Willington. This type of conversation fits the pattern alleged by the home invasion victim in Willington, whose truck Manfredonia allegedly stole to get to Derby. The Willington victim told police that Manfredonia had gone into detail with him about the crimes the UConn student allegedly committed in Willington the day before – the ones that began the entire ordeal.

According to previous reports from CSP, Manfredonia left the woman he reportedly kidnapped alive and well in Paterson, New Jersey, before abandoning the black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta he reportedly stole from the residence in Derby at which Eisele was killed. According to this warrant, Manfredonia left the kidnapping victim in Columbia, NJ, near the Pennsylvania border.

Manfredonia led multiple law enforcement agencies on a four-state chase over 6 days before finally being caught at a truck stop in Maryland on Wednesday, May 27.

The charges in this new warrant come in addition to the charges filed against Manfredonia for crimes he allegedly committed in Willington, including the murder of Theodore DeMers.

Read the full arrest warrant below: