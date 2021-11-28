CT State Police release Thanksgiving holiday traffic statistics 2021

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have released some of their Thanksgiving holiday traffic statistics Sunday afternoon.

From Wednesday, Nov. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 27, there were 7,487 calls for service, 469 speeding violations, 127 seatbelt violations, and 523 other hazardous violations that include unsafe lane change, following too closely, distracted driving, etc…

State Police added, within that same time period they made 52 DUI arrests and investigated 549 crashes (42 with reported injuries, and one fatality).