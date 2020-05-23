CT State Police tell drivers to ‘slow down or else’ this Memorial Day weekend

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re speeding or driving reckless this holiday weekend you will get pulled over, according to Connecticut State Police.

During the pandemic there have been fewer drivers on the road due to stay at home orders, but troopers said traffic fatalities have gone up 40% in the state.

“Starting last night state police are doing roving patrols starting last night to the end of Memorial Day weekend,” Pedro Muniz, trooper first class, said. “Just on my way to work today, I saw more traffic than usual. I think everybody’s getting back on the road as the state is opening up little by little.”

John Yost, a driver News 8 caught up with at a truck stop off Interstate 95 South, was headed home to Pennsylvania after a quick getaway to Massachusetts. He said his drive was easy until he hit I-95 in Connecticut.

“We finally hit traffic for the first time in three months coming up here because there was an accident.”

Benjamin Long, from New Hampshire, had a bit of a longer drive.

“I’m headed to Orlando right now; Cape Canaveral is the final destination for the Space X Launch,” he said. “We definitely have seen the influx of Massachusetts people coming up to start their vacations, obviously with the holiday weekend, so the roads are busy heading north.”

State police have also reported seeing a 90% increase in vehicles traveling over 80 miles per hour along I-95 South during the pandemic. That type of driving they said will be monitored closely this weekend.