CT State Police: Waterford man charged with threatening Lamont on Twitter

Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterford man was arrested at the end of last month for threatening Governor Ned Lamont online, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police said Jonathan Wright, 41, of Waterford was arrested by warrant on Oct. 26 after making several threatening Twitter posts directed toward Lamont during that month.

According to the arrest warrant application, police viewed a tweet posted under the name Jonathan Wright @Jonatha6619946 on Oct. 23, which reportedly stated, “You are scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly COVID patients that were sent to nursing homes. All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door. Treason = Death.”

Police said a detective with the State Police Counter Terrorism/Cyber Task Force was able to locate individual information for that profile name and trace it back to Wright. They said Wright also tweeted other threatening messages on Oct. 20 and 21.

When detectives went to Wright’s address on Oct. 28, he told them that he only had a Twitter account for a while and that he did not mean anything threatening when he wrote the tweets, but was just angry about what he had heard. Detectives showed him a copy of the Oct. 23 tweet and Wright told them he did write it, according to police.

Wright was charged with threatening in the second degree.

Police said Wright posted his court-set $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.