CT state senator pushing for ‘Jennifer’s Law’ to expand the definition of domestic violence

(WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month aimed at breaking the cycle of abuse. The case of Jennifer Farber Dulos brings a lot of attention to the issue here in Connecticut. CT State Senator Alex Kasser is trying to expand the definition of domestic violence.

A proposed piece of legislation called “Jennifer’s Law,” also broadens the scope of domestic violence in family court. She warned that changing the law is just the first step.

“We need to change the culture. That comes with education. We need to educate people at every level. We need to educate teenagers even about healthy relationships, and identifying the signs of inappropriate power and control,” Senator Alex Kasser. “What keeps domestic violence a shameful secret is shame and fear. And that is something that we need to change.”

The senator said it’s informally called Jennifer’s Law in that it honors Jennifer Dulos. But, because domestic violence is a universal problem that affects everyone, Jennifer’s Law is also a generic name that applies to all women.