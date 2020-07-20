CT Supreme Court dismisses absentee ballot suit, GOP members file suit in Hartford Superior Court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On the eve of absentee ballots being printed for the August primary, the State of Connecticut Supreme Court has dismissed a major lawsuit.

The chief justice conducted a virtual hearing on the State’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit Monday.

The suit filed by four Republican congressional candidates claimed that when the Secretary of the State Denise Merrill sent out absentee ballot applications for reasons relating to COVID-19, it was unconstitutional.

Attorney Proloy who represents the plaintiffs said during the hearing Monday, “just because the secretary of the state has misled individuals by adding a seventh category as far as the basis by which they should be able to vote by absentee ballot doesn’t mean that individuals following that directive should lose their rights.”

CT Attorney General William Tong – who represented Merrill in the case – personally argued for the dismissal of the case.

“People of this state should be protected,” he said. “Their health, their safety, and their right to vote.”

The primary election is set for August 11. Election officials expect high absentee ballot turn out. 1.2 million applications have been mailed out; so far about 200,000 have been completed seeking a ballot. Ballots will be available Tuesday.

The plaintiffs who had their case dismissed in the State Supreme Court Monday have now filed an application to be heard in Superior Court in Hartford.

