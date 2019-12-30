CT Supreme Court to convene task force to study jury selection racial discrimination

(WTNH) — The state’s highest court is creating a task force to study racial discrimination in the selection of juries.

That move is being made in the wake of a recent decision regarding a 2013 murder conviction of an African-American man.

The man who was convicted argued that an African-American was not picked to be on the jury because he said that he “didn’t believe police were always fair.”

The Connecticut Supreme Court didn’t overturn the conviction, but it did say his argument raised serious concerns. There is no timetable on when that task force will be appointed.