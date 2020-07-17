CT talks about bringing lottery sales online

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The Connecticut Lottery slogan is “you can’t win if you don’t play.”

It holds true in or outside of a pandemic. In the last fiscal year, officials said the lottery transferred $370 million in profit to the state’s general fund.

According to the President of the Connecticut Lottery, Greg Smith, a few weeks into the pandemic, sales had fallen about 20% from normal. There was no betting and the casinos closed. The lottery was the only game in town.

Then, recovery began, and since early May, Smith said sales have been above normal.

Moving forward, he said conversations are ongoing with respect to lottery sales online.

“We’ve been bringing forward that recommendation to the legislature for about four years now,” he explained. “It was part of the governor’s budget bill in the session that ended prematurely this spring. I think there was a level of support for it. Maybe this accentuates that thought.”



“Probably come up, not in the special session but perhaps in the regular session,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “We’ve had a number of conversations with both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. This is a good time to be thinking about the I Lottery [internet lottery]. But, there’s some legal things; we have to make sure we do it in a way that doesn’t invite litigation.”

Smith said about 60% of the gaming proceeds the state gets from the lottery, casinos, off-track betting and more has been contributed for the past eight or nine years.