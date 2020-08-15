CT Tax Free Week starts Sunday; experts worry COVID could impact sales

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Tax Free Week kicks off Sunday, Aug. 16, but experts worry COVID-19 will impact shoppers’ willingness to buy.

“Sales Tax Free Week comes at a time of year when families typically purchase new clothing and footwear, which can add up to real savings,” Department of Revenue Services Acting Commissioner John Biello said. “While the back to school shopping season will look a bit different this year, taxpayers should keep in mind that Connecticut’s sales tax holiday applies to eligible items purchased in stores, and from online retailers. We encourage taxpayers to support our business community and take advantage of this opportunity to save.”

Tax Free Week applies to most clothing and shoes purchases under $100. It’s a time when most guardians would do their back-to-school shopping, but experts feel COVID and the uncertainties with the upcoming school year could change that.

“The notion of a tax-free week has been used by many states during the last-two decades,” said David Cadden, professor emeritus of entrepreneurship and strategy at Quinnipiac University. “It appears to be less attractive notion than it had been previously with only 16 states participating this year. The vast majority of those states who participate emphasize eliminating sales tax on clothing and school supplies. This proves to be a benefit for parents whose children will be returning to school. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the question as to whether schools will be open, it will be interesting to see how successful this year’s tax holiday will prove to be.”

Cadden spoke with News 8 about his thoughts on the shopping week. You can watch the full interview above.

A full list of taxable and non-taxable items can be found online.

Tax Free Week ends on Saturday, Aug 22.