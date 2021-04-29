CT to begin rollback of COVID restrictions on businesses, restaurants Saturday

Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend marks the next big step for Connecticut toward getting back to a new normal. Saturday, the state will roll back COVID-19 restrictions a little more than a week ago.

Governor Ned Lamont unveiled a two-step plan a few weeks ago to get to our “new normal,” as he put it, by ending COVID restrictions for businesses in the state.

Beginning Saturday, May 1, restaurant curfew will be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight. Outdoor restrictions will be lifted, and alcohol can be served without food. There will be no table size limit – the previous limit was eight to keep the cohorts small.

Gov. Lamont said Thursday, “Those are all changes happening the day after tomorrow which are due to the good work of each and every one of you that have brought our infection rate to the lowest rate it’s been in six months.”

Beginning Wednesday, May 19, all remaining business restrictions will be lifts.

All of this comes, according to the governor, because so many in the state have been vaccinated. He said, with three million people in the state fully vaccinated, you can see the difference it’s made in the infection rate, as well as hospitalizations and fatalities.