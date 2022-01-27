CT to enter settlement in Sheff vs. O’Neill school desegregation case

Connecticut

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNGH) – There is a final settlement with the state in the 32-year long Sheff vs. O’Neill school desegregation case, according to Connecticut’s attorney general’s office.

If the settlement is accepted in Hartford Superior Court and approved by the state legislature, the agreement would provide a historic investment in educational opportunities for Hartford students.

It will also end three decades of litigation and court oversight.

Gov. Ned Lamont will take part in a news conference about the settlement along with the plaintiffs’ on Thursday at 4 p.m.

