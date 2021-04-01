CT to receive $275 million under American Rescue Plan for child care funding

(WTNH) — Big money is headed to Connecticut to help families struggling to find affordable childcare. In all, $275 million in federal funding is slated to go toward child care programs.

The funding is tied to the American Rescue Plan. It will help subsidize childcare costs for struggling families under the Care 4 Kids program and support childcare providers who struggled to remain open during the pandemic and keep their staff employed.

Grant applications for accredited daycare programs are expected to be out in mid-April.