CT to roll out mobile units to vaccinate under-served communities

(WTNH) — If people are not willing to go and get vaccinated, then the vaccine is coming to them.

“Those are part of the equity programs we’re gonna be rolling up and ramping up,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

While Connecticut continues to be one of the highest-ranking states when it comes to the COVID vaccine rollout, there remains a great divide between the number of white residents getting vaccinated and residents of color getting vaccinated.

“We’ve got a little ways to go,” Lamont said, “but we are making progress there.”

Now, the state is increasing it’s outreach by bringing mobile units to better serve some of the underserved communities. The governor said there will be thirty five units with the capacity to do 160 doses a day. The units will be placed in church parking lots at the end of the service, and other congregate settings.

“We have some of our towns where we have 70 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated. In some of our cities, it’s more like 35 or 40 percent, so we’ve got to do a better job getting people vaccinated there.”

The state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said, “Keep in mind, this is just one more additional set of resources we’re adding.”

He described these units as another fleet of resources to deploy.

“By the time we get to the spring, the summer, we’re gonna have more vaccine than we’re gonna have people that want to take it. We envision these mobile units operating almost on an ice cream truck model where you can drive through neighborhoods, flag them down and get a vaccination.”

Geballe said he expects a future very soon where everyone who wants a vaccine has gotten it.

“And now, we have to make it as easy as possible for the rest of the people to get one.”