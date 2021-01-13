CT top judge working to eradicate racial inequalities in the jury system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s top judge is trying to eradicate racial inequalities in the jury system.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson told News 8’s Chief Political Anchor Dennis House too many jurors have been selected because of their race but not chosen to serve due to the color of their skin.

So Chief Justice Robinson formed a task force to come up with ways to make the jury system more equitable.

In an interview with News 8 Wednesday, Robinson said he has also witnessed lawyers asking racially insensitive questions and said Blacks are vastly underrepresented during jury selection.

When asked if he found inherent racism he said, “That’s an interesting question. We weren’t expecting to find explicit racism. The problem is the implicit racism and the impact of what is going on. If you see an all white jury all the time and you are a person of color, you’ll start to wonder what is really going on with that.”

