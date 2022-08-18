(WTNH) – The small amounts of rain some areas of the state got on Wednesday were not enough to help with Connecticut’s drought. More and more towns are now calling on residents to conserve water.

The rain seen by some parts of Connecticut was little more than a tease, proving unhelpful in sustaining state reservoirs such as East Haven’s Lake Saltonstall.

Drought conditions have been impacting the state for a while now. When compared to images taken in July, the Pomperaug River in Southbury is noticeably drier in August. And in local officials’ latest efforts to conserve water, homes, and businesses in towns such as East Lyme were told to cut back on water use.

In on example, East Lyme residents were told to only use automatic lawn sprinklers twice a week. And when homeowners were allowed to operate a sprinkler was dependent on the number of their address.

The town utility manager said these water cutbacks are crucial.

“We had started a few weeks ago where we had looked for a voluntary reduction on irrigation. Now, we’re looking for a more aggressive phase where we’re looking to limit irrigation to just two days a week,” said Ben North, utility manager of East Lyme.

If Connecticut seems in bad condition, the southwest is arguably worse off. The Colorado River is at historically low levels, and Arizona and Nevada have had to drastically cut back on water use. Unfortunately, nothing looks like it’s going to change, experts said.

Connecticut has been in a stage two drought declared by the state’s interagency drought workgroup. This groups is set to meet again to re-assess drought conditions statewide.