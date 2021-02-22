CT Transit general manager responds to governor’s COVID vaccination rollout plan

(WTNH) — Those who drive school buses and work for a school system are part of the governor’s “dedicated clinics” in March. But now, transit employees do not fall under the ‘essential workers’ category.

RELATED: State releases new COVID vaccination target dates for all age groups through spring; educators, childcare providers to get dedicated clinics starting in March

“Public transit workers have been providing almost uninterrupted service to the public every day of the pandemic. We have transported the medical professionals and service workers to the jobs we all depend on to survive during this crisis. While others were able to stay home, the buses rolled out every morning to safely move those who could not to their vital jobs,” Cole Pouliot, General Manager.

News 8 has learned the spike in COVID cases was at the CT Transit garage located on State Street in Hamden. We have also learned they have had around 43 people who were either quarantined for close contact, had symptoms, or tested positive for COVID at the Hamden garage.

General Manager Pouliot says they have consulted the Quinnipiac Valley Health District, and are taking additional safety measures including distributing N95 masks, disinfecting and closing off potential gathering points at the garage.