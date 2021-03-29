CT Transportation and Climate Initiative to lower greenhouse gas emissions but raise gas tax, officials say

(WTNH) — There is a new effort to dramatically clean the air in Connecticut, but will it mean a higher gas tax?

The plan is called the Transportation and Climate Initiative and calls for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, making Connecticut more pedestrian friendly by building more sidewalks and adding more bike lanes and electric buses.

DOT Deputy Commission Garrett Eucalitto says, “We have close to 700 buses in the CTtransit fleet, not including transit vehicles all across the state and the opportunity to convert those buses to electric that will cost hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to accomplish. If you take one bus and convert it over, that is like eliminating 25 to 30 vehicles off the roadway.”

So how would this be paid for? A five-cent tax added to the gas tax and some permits. Critics say the cost would hurt middle-class families. Supporters say this would make for healthier air, especially in the cities where pollution is greater and health-related issues like asthmas are higher.

The issue will be discussed by officials on Wednesday.