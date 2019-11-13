CT warming centers open doors to keep residents from bitter cold

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Even though it is still fall, it’s like we’ve been transported into winter. Due to the bitter cold temperatures, communities across our state are opening warming shelters.

When you factor in the wind chills, it’s single digit temps. So, cities and towns are being proactive and kicking off those cold weather protocols, meaning warming centers are open.

Since these frigid temps are so early, some of your typical spots aren’t open yet. In Hamden, you can head to the police lobby. Over in Hartford, folks can head to the Arroyo Recreation Center. Several daytime warming centers too are available as well.

If you need a spot in your town or see someone who needs help, you can always call 211 to find them a place to go.

You can also check 211ct.org for additional resources.