CT Water asks some shoreline residents to avoid unnecessary water use

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
faucet tap water.jpg

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Some shoreline residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary water use Wednesday for the time being due to issues caused by a power outage.

Connecticut Water officials are asking customers in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to “avoid all unnecessary water use today and for the time being.”

The water service company explained that power from Eversource has been out at one of their key drinking water facilities in Clinton for over 24 hours so they’ve had a back-up generator working overnight. However, that has now begun to experience mechanical issues.

While they have crews at the facility working to fix this problem, they are asking customers to avoid unnecessary water use so that there will be adequate water supplies in storage for drinking, hygiene, sanitation and public fire protection needs.

CT Water officials added that this does not affect water quality and that the water is safe to drink.

Customers will be notified when it’s OK to resume normal water use.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Storm cleanup underway in Hamden, a town usually hit hardest by storms

News /

Hamden, New Haven recovering from Isaias damage

News /

Hamden, New Haven on the recovery from Isaias damage

News /

66-year-old man dies after being hit by falling tree in Naugatuck

News /

Knights of Columbus hold 138th annual convention virtually

News /

Tree falls on man in New Haven, severely injuring his legs

News /
More New Haven

Westbrook town officials urge residents to evacuate as area braces Tropical Storm Isaias impact

News /

Middletown votes to rename new middle school to honor Black history in CT

News /

Damaging winds, rain along the shoreline from Tropical Storm Isaias

News /

Boats beached by the wind in Madison

News /

Challenge Street Construction site impacted by weather

News /

Old Saybrook crews preparing to give residents in need supplies

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss