CT Water asks some shoreline residents to avoid unnecessary water use

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Some shoreline residents are being asked to avoid unnecessary water use Wednesday for the time being due to issues caused by a power outage.

Connecticut Water officials are asking customers in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook to “avoid all unnecessary water use today and for the time being.”

The water service company explained that power from Eversource has been out at one of their key drinking water facilities in Clinton for over 24 hours so they’ve had a back-up generator working overnight. However, that has now begun to experience mechanical issues.

While they have crews at the facility working to fix this problem, they are asking customers to avoid unnecessary water use so that there will be adequate water supplies in storage for drinking, hygiene, sanitation and public fire protection needs.

CT Water officials added that this does not affect water quality and that the water is safe to drink.

Customers will be notified when it’s OK to resume normal water use.