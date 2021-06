Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Water is trying to make it easy for its customers to save water.

They are partnering with Upcycle Products to launch a barrel purchase program. For $79 you can order one. It’s a great way to store water for outdoor watering and it eases the stress on public drinking water during dry spells.

The first 50 people to order one will get a credit on their water bill.

For more information: https://upcycle-products.com/ct/cwc/