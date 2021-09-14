CT woman honored on Tuesday morning for her work behind the suffrage movement

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Tuesday is the 101st anniversary of Connecticut’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

On Tuesday morning, a special honor to a Connecticut woman behind the suffrage movement. Her name is Emily Pierson. Her legacy is as an activist and member of the Women’s Suffrage Movement of Connecticut.

“Connecticut played a very pivotal role in this fight. It went on for 70 years, but it really was a success,” said Denise Merrill, Connecticut Secretary of the State.

To mark the 101st anniversary, a marker was unveiled to honor Pierson. That marker now stands in front of the pioneer’s childhood home. The current occupants could not be more proud of its historical value.

This is a story of ordinary and extraordinary women who dared to stand on the frontlines to make a difference in the lives of women both then and now.